Vegas Play of the Day: Browns at Ravens

Don Wright / AP

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Jesse Granger has taken the place of retired Taylor Bern.

Baltimore Ravens minus-7.5 vs. Cleveland Browns, $550 to win $500 : One observation is obvious when watching the NFL’s Thursday night games: Both teams are under prepared having to play on a short practice week. With that in mind, the Ravens are better equipped — everything from coaches to veteran players — to handle the short week than the winless Browns.

The Thursday game has produced many blowouts this season. The trend continues tonight. I just don’t see the Browns and rookie quarterback Cody Kessler moving the ball or scoring against Baltimore.

Baltimore may start slow and settle for some Justin Tucker field goals, but sooner than later, it will find the endzone and start building a lead.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Keefer (21-17-1, $10,261), Granger (0-4, $8,180), Brewer (13-15, $8,715)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21