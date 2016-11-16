Vegas Play of the Day: Northwestern at Butler

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Jesse Granger has taken the place of retired Taylor Bern.

Northwestern plus-8 vs. Butler, Total Over 155 — $330 to win $300: Northwestern has never been a player in the Big Ten and is the lone team from a Power 5 conference to never make a NCAA Tournament appearance. That may start to change.

Coach Chris Collins, a former Duke assistant, has been successful in changing the program’s culture and recruiting a higher caliber player. They’ve won their initial two games this season, averaging 90 points and 19 assists per game. While the competition — Eastern Washington and Mississippi Valley State — aren’t world-beaters, Northwestern handled them by an average of nearly 20 points.

Kethan Savage (pneumonia) won’t play for Butler to shorten its rotation. While Butler should win, Northwestern will keep the score close. If Northwestern can make a few shots, it should cover the Las Vegas betting number.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Brewer (16-15, $10,215), Keefer (22-18-1, $9,901), Granger (1-4, $8,680)

