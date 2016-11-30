Vegas Play of the Day: UNLV at Southern Utah

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Jesse Granger has taken the place of retired Taylor Bern.

UNLV minus-8 at Southern Utah: $770 to win $700: The betting number for this game should be in the double-digits, if not UNLV as a favorite by 20 or more points. While the Rebels are rebuilding, they still have talented pieces that will give Southern Utah fits.

Southern Utah has a 1-4 record and its lone win came against Bethesda of California, a lower-level Christian school who still managed to score 92 points. If Bethesda scored 92 points, how many will UNLV score?

UNLV has a 5-1 record against the betting number. It ranks 53rd nationally out of more than 300 teams in assists per game — a sign the offense is capable of scoring in bunches to cover. While this is UNLV’s first road game, a three-hour bus ride north on the I-15 into Utah isn’t too drastic. The Rebels will roll.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Brewer (18-16, $10,465), Keefer (24-21-2, $9,251), Granger (2-6, $7,6300)

