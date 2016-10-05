Vegas Play of the Day: Giants at Mets

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

New Mets plus-105 vs. San Francisco Giants: $400 to win $420: Giants starter Madison Bumgarner may be the best postseason pitcher of this era, single-handedly leading San Francisco to the World Series two seasons ago. He dominated the wild-card game against Pittsburgh and closed out Game 7 of the World Series against Kansas City. In the seven postseason games on the road that Mad-Bum has started, the Giants are 7-0 and he has a 0.60 earned run average.

Yet, I like the Mets tonight.

The Giants had a 57-33 record entering the all-star break, then fell flat and had to back into the playoffs. At one point in September, they had a 16-31 record after the all-star game, which was the worst second-half record in the game. The Giants won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014, leading many to say they will do it again this fall. The lone problem is this team isn’t that special. It doesn’t have those solid pieces as in the past.

The Mets, last season’s National League champ, will thrive with the home field advantage. They also should have confidence after finishing the season strong to reach the playoffs when at one point in the middle of the season they were struggling to keep the record above .500. It should be a close game, but look for the Mets to break the legend of Madison Bumgarner.

Current Standings: Bern (14-8, $12,847), Brewer (12-10, $10,705), Keefer (16-13-1, $10,131)

