Vegas Play of the Day: Eagles at Lions

Matt Rourke / AP

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Philadelphia Eagles minus-3.5 at Detroit Lions: $440 to win $400: Detroit’s early-season struggles can be created to its poor rushing attack. The Lions average 93 yards per game on the ground to rank 22nd in the NFL, and can’t seem to find a healthy running back. The Eagles are giving up a league-low nine points per game, meaning it’s safe to say the Lions will have a hard time scoring.

Philly is coming off its bye week and should be well rested. In its most recent game, it dominated high-scoring Pittsburgh in a 34-3 win. The Eagles are starting rookie quarterback Carson Wentz, who is playing like a seasoned veteran. He hasn’t thrown an interception in 102 attempts over three games, and against Pittsburgh two weeks ago completed 75-percent of his passes for 300 yards.

And if you need more reassurance to play the Eagles consider the following: Detroit lost last week to lowly Chicago. The Bears have no quarterback, and no hope.

Current Standings: Bern (14-9, $12,297), Brewer (12-11, $10,305), Keefer (16-14-1, $9,581)

