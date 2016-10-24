Vegas Play of the Day: Monday Night Football

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos under-40.5 points: $660 to win $600

I don’t particularly trust the Broncos’ offense, though at home, I like their odds to not be terrible. What I am confident in is that Denver’s defense is going to terrorize former Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler.

It helps that Osweiler just isn’t very good, but I think the way he left Denver will add enough acrimony to make an already great defense play with extra motivation. In Houston’s two road games this season, both against solid defenses (Minnesota and New England), he averaged only about 4.5 yards per attempt, and Osweiler has thrown at least one interception in every game this year.

This could get ugly.

Current Standings: Bern (14-11, $11,417), Keefer (18-16-1, $9,491), Brewer (13-14, $9,265)

Taylor Bern can be reached at 948-7844 or taylor.bern@lasvegassun.com. Follow Taylor on Twitter at twitter.com/taylorbern.