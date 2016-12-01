Baby dies on family camping trip at Lake Mead

An infant died during a camping trip at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Saturday morning, the National Park Service announced today.

A nearby boater who heard screams for help called first responders about 8:30 a.m., pulled into shore near the 22 Hole Overlook and encountered a baby boy who was not breathing, park official said.

The boater and the baby's mother performed CPR until medical crews arrived, park officials said. They weren't able to revive the boy, and the death remains under investigation.