Power outage affects 600 residents in downtown Las Vegas area

More than 600 NV Energy customers are being affected by a power outage in the downtown Las Vegas area, according to the utility company.

The outage, caused by an issue with equipment, was first reported about 7:30 p.m. in the 89101 ZIP code, NV Energy's website shows. Power is expected to be restored by 10:15 p.m.