Store owner under fire for display of Hillary Clinton doll

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — An 81-year-old Rhode Island store owner has come under fire on social media for his display of a Hillary Clinton plush toy that dangles from a metal hook inside the store.

The Providence Journal reports that online comments mounted after a woman wrote a Facebook post on Tuesday about the pant-suited "Lyin' Hillary Doll" displayed near a Trump sign at the Pleasant View Orchards store in Smithfield.

Owner Tony Polseno Jr. said Wednesday a customer had purchased the doll online and gave it to him. The doll makes statements that include, "Not a single one of my emails was classified," when it's squeezed.

Yelp and Facebook commenters are offended by the doll's placement. Polseno says those comments reflect a misunderstanding and that the doll wasn't meant to be offensive.