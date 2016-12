1 killed in shooting near Flamingo, Durango

A person was killed in a shooting near a west valley shopping center Friday night, according to Metro Police.

Police were called about 5:30 p.m. to the 8665 W. Flamingo Road, near Durango Road, Lt. Tadd Dodds said. The person had been hospitalized in critical condition.

Further details, including what led to the shooting, suspect information or the shooting victim's gender, were not immediately available.