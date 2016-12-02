Henderson house fire leaves 2 dogs dead

A Henderson house blaze Friday morning killed two dogs and caused about $70,000 in damage, according city fire officials.

A neighbor reported flames and smoke billowing from a bedroom window in the 2300 block of Silver Crew Pass, near Eastern Avenue and Sunridge Heights Parkway, about 11 a.m., Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

The accidental electrical fire was quickly extinguished, but firefighters found two dogs that had died from smoke inhalation inside the house, Richards said.

The residents, two adults and a child, were not home at the time of the fire, she said. They have been displaced.