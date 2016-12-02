Liberty football ‘not going to run away from Gorman’ in state title game

Prep Sports Now Quick-strike state championship preview Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer discuss Bishop Gorman and Liberty playing for the state championship for a second consecutive year, and attempt to set a point spread on the game.

While many players are mentally defeated before stepping on the field to face powerhouse Bishop Gorman High, that may not be the case at 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the state championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Some predict Liberty will follow the trend of other Las Vegas-area programs the past eight seasons and lose to Gorman, the nation’s No. 1-ranked team, by the mercy rule of a running clock. That’s not the narrative at Liberty.

“Should we not even try? We aren’t just going to show up in our new uniforms, look good, lay down and let them roll us,” Patriots coach Rich Muraco said.

This is the third consecutive year Liberty has met Gorman in the state playoffs, losing in the 2014 semifinals 50-0 and 62-21 in last year’s state title game. Each year, Liberty has had flashes of good play, just not enough to keep Gorman from posting a convincing win on the way to winning a mythical national championship. Gorman is the seven-time defending state champion.

Muraco has been open about his desires to be the first Las Vegas team to knock off Gorman, tailoring his program to resemble what the Gaels have done. Liberty plays a national schedule, has an apparel deal for uniforms and is sending players into college football.

The hard work paid off in September. One week after Gorman went into Texas and won, Liberty (12-1) beat Austin Westlake in the Lone Star State to earn a spot in the national top 25.

“Everyone is bought in this year. Last year we had a few stragglers,” said Darion Acohido, Liberty’s senior wide receiver. “It a mindset and brotherhood we have this year. We have played (Gorman) since youth. We know who we're playing against. We are up to the challenge.”

Coaches in the Liberty and Gorman programs have a mutual respect for each other. While other area public schools aren’t fond of having to play Gorman in the regular season, Liberty has scheduled a preseason scrimmage each of the past two seasons against the Gaels. They are the lone school willing to scrimmage Gorman.

For Muraco it’s a simple strategy. The lone way to compete against Gorman in December is to challenge them in August. That way players know what to expect and, more important, know they can compete.

“Every year we think we have a chance,” Muraco said. “As the head coach of a program you have to believe in your kids and that if you show up on any given day you can win. There are all types of examples, especially in football, of the perceived inferior team winning. So, why not us?”

The answer is simple: Not only is Gorman the state and nation’s best team, it also is considered one of the best Nevada has seen all-time. Gorman has four who were selected for the U.S. Army All-American game, including three who are verbally committed to Ohio State. Eight Gorman seniors were starters as sophomores, meaning many of they key players who beat Liberty the past two seasons will line up against them again.

But the Liberty’s players are also improved, especially in the passing game where it is expected to give Gorman a challenge. Acohido and Ethan Dedeaux each have more than 1,000 receiving yards this season, and Dedeaux had three touchdown receptions in last year’s game. Junior quarterback Kenyon Oblad has multiple Division I scholarship offers and is comparable to some of the out-of-state quarterbacks Gorman has had to gameplan against over the years.

But that doesn’t mean the Patriots’ players are defeated before kickoff. Their coach won’t allow it.

“I am not going to run away from Gorman,” Muraco said. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for them and they have a tremendous amount of respect for us. I am going to play to win. I am not playing for a close score. I will take chances. I don’t care if the score gets away from us.”

