Two in car that crashed with school bus in critical condition

Two people are in critical condition after the vehicle they were in crashed with a Clark County School District bus on Alexander Road and Commerce Street, according to North Las Vegas police.

The occupants in the bus were not injured, spokesman officer Aaron Patty said. The injured were transported to University Medical Center.

The five students in the bus attend Claude Perkins Elementary School, a District spokesman said.

First responders were called to the intersection about 3:15 p.m., Patty said. The intersection remained shut down about 5:15 p.m.