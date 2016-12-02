Woman killed in attempted robbery of New Jersey Lyft riders

TRENTON, N.J. — Police in New Jersey are searching for a man who they say fatally shot a woman during an attempted robbery of three passengers in a vehicle operating under the ride-hailing service Lyft.

Mercer County prosecutors say the incident began when the unknown assailant hopped into the back of the car Wednesday night in Trenton and demanded the passengers' money.

A gunshot was fired and the suspect fled as the Lyft driver sped off.

Police say 27-year-old Amber Dudley was struck in the torso. The Collingswood woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released the names of the Lyft driver or Dudley's fellow passengers.

The investigation is ongoing.