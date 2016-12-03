Centennial girls basketball nearly beats nation’s No. 1 ranked team

It’s the type of high school matchup television networks and online media salivate over. It’s just this game, a girls basketball contest, didn’t receive nearly as much attention as it deserved.

Centennial High of Las Vegas, ranked No. 8 nationally in the USA Today’s Super 25 rankings, lost 66-59 to Paul VI in the Art Turner Memorial in Fairfax, Va. Paul VI, the host school, is ranked No. 1. and has nearly 10 Division I caliber players — many of whom are 6-foot or taller.

Justice Ethridge led Centennial with 14 points, Sam Thomas followed with 12 and Pam Wilmore had 11. Centennial trailed just 36-32 at halftime, but Paul VI pulled away late.

Centennial finished fourth nationally last season with a 30-1 record, including four wins against national competition and a state championship. It was nationally ranked for the first time in school history, attracting Nike to make the Bulldogs' program one of its ‘Elite’ apparel schools and opening the door to play in the prestigious east coast event to open the season.

Ethridge had a game-best 28 points Friday in Centennial’s 78-55 against Christ the King of New York in the event’s opener. Eboni Walker, Thomas and Wilmore each added 15 points, helping Centennial overcome an early double-digit deficit.

Centennial on Sunday plays Our Lady of Good Counsel of Maryland.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21