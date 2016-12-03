State championship live blog: Liberty stands in Gorman’s way of a third national title

Prep Sports Now Quick-strike state championship preview Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer discuss Bishop Gorman and Liberty playing for the state championship for a second consecutive year, and attempt to set a point spread on the game.

If there was any doubt of the quality of high school football in Southern Nevada, consider the following: How many other states feature a matchup of nationally ranked opponents in the state championship game?

Bishop Gorman High, ranked No. 1 nationally, is playing No. 21 Liberty a 12:10 p.m. today at Sam Boyd Stadium for its eighth straight state championship. A win would likely also secure a third straight mythical national championship for the Gaels.

As we count down to kickoff, here are three keys to victories for each team in the rematch of last season's championship game. I’ll keep everyone posted once the game begins. You can also join the conversation on Twitter using #702hsfb or #sunstandout.

For Gorman

1. Run to win: Gorman rushed for 360 yards in last year’s state game against Liberty, including long scoring runs from Biaggio Ali-Walsh where he appeared to be virtually untouched. Gorman is bigger and stronger in the trenches, which should translate into success in the running game. Ali-Walsh should have a monster day.

2. Secondary on alert: The play of Gorman’s secondary, led by safety Bubba Bolden and defensive back Alex Perry, will determine the outcome. Liberty has a pair of 1,000-yard receivers in Darion Acohido and Ethan Dedeaux who will keep Gorman’s defenders busy.

3. Don’t overlook the opponent: Gorman has beat most local teams by a lopsided score during its eight-year dominance. Many predict they’ll defeat Liberty by five or more touchdowns. By no means, though, should Gorman players let their guard down. Liberty is a ranked opponent capable of pulling off the upset.

For Liberty

1. Don’t be overwhelmed: It’s one thing to say you’re not going to back down against Gorman. It’s another to follow through on those claims. Liberty’s players and coaches have said all week they can play with seven-time defending state champions and won’t be mentally defeated before kickoff. Time will tell how they respond once the game begins.

2. Limit turnovers, mistakes: You can’t beat Gorman by turning the ball over or committing penalties. In a way, you have to play the perfect game and hope Gorman isn’t at its best. The nation’s best team surely doesn’t need any help.

3. Give Oblad time to pass: Pass protection will be critical for the Patriots. If Kenyon Oblad, who passed for more than 3,000 yards this season, has time to throw, Liberty has the wide receiver weapons to score points. But if he’s pressured into bad throws or sacked, it’s going to be a replay of the past two meetings between the schools.

