Casino promotions: Dec. 4-10

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)

Blanket Holiday Gift Giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 12

Information: Earn 1,500 base points to receive a Sherpa blanket. Maximum of one per player.

•••

Gift Grab Wednesdays

Date: Dec. 7, 14 and 21

Information: Earn 250 base points to receive a gift. Two gifts (500 points earned) per member.

•••

New Year’s $17K Cash Countdown Drawing

Date: Dec. 22-Jan. 1

Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Drawings held Dec. 29-31. Final drawing is at 12:30 a.m., Jan. 1, for $5,000.

•••

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Audi drawing

Date: Through Dec. 29

Time: 10 p.m.

Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6, or 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.

•••

Grand Seniors

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Receive 5x points all day. Monthly 50,000-point drawing.

•••

Multiplier Mondays

Date: Mondays

Information: Receive point multipliers and bonus entries for drawings based on tier status. Valid only for current monthly promotions.

•••

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Play and Win

Date: Mondays

Information: Receive $5 in play for every 250 points earned.

•••

Pick Your Multiplier

Date: Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 27

Information: Receive up to 15x points on reels and video reels.

•••

Wednesday Gift Days

Date: Select Wednesdays in December

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Dec. 7, the gift is a pack of 30 AA or AAA batteries. On Dec. 14, the gift is wine glasses. On Dec. 28, the gift is a serving tray.

•••

Play and Eat

Date: Thursdays in December

Information: Earn 250 points to receive a $5 food coupon. No limit on daily redemptions.

•••

Klondike’s Big Point Payoff

Date: Thursdays in December

Information: Earn points to participate in 250,000-point giveaway.

•••

Winner! Winner! Get Your Dinner

Date: Dec. 4, 11 and 25

Time: Hourly, 10 p.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Hot seat drawing in which a player receives dinner at Sarah’s Kitchen.

•••

$30K Santa’s Stash Drawing

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December

Time: 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000 at each drawing.

•••

Holiday gift shop

Date: Dec. 18-24

Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points to be eligible to receive wrapping paper, mugs, gift boxes and more.

•••

ALIANTE

Twelve Days of Magical Elves

Date: Through Dec. 25

Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet per hour to qualify for one swipe each day. Top prize is $10,000.

•••

$50,000 Winner Wonderland Free Slot Play Drawings

Date: Saturdays in December

Time: 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Information: Twenty-five names will be chosen at each drawing. Guests will have a chance to participate in the Winner Wonderland stage game. All stage game participants will have a chance to win a share of the $2,500 team celebration prize pool. All unclaimed free play will be added to the prize pool.

•••

$10,000 Free Slot Play Giveaway on New Year’s Eve

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 10 p.m., 10:15 p.m., 10:30 p.m., and 10:45 p.m.

Information: Twenty-five guests at each drawing will win $100 in slot play.

•••

Bonus $5,000 New Year’s Eve drawing

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 11:15 p.m.

Information: Swipe at the kiosk to print a drawing ticket between 7-11 p.m. Drum located in the drawing area outside of ETA Lounge. At 11:15 p.m., one winner will take home $2,500 cash and $2,500 slot play.

Point multiplier

Date: Wednesdays in December

Information: Receive 5x points on video poker and 10x points on reels.

•••

Christmas and New Year’s Eve multiplier

Date: Dec. 25 and 31

Information: Receive 6x points on video poker and 12x points on reels.

•••

Weekly Table Games drawing

Date: Fridays in December

Time: 7:45 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be drawn. Top prize is $250 and a 55-inch, flat-screen TV.

•••

$2,500 Senior Slot Tournament

Date: Dec. 13

Time: Noon-4 p.m.

Information: For players 50 and older.

•••

ELDORADO

Prime Generation Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.

•••

Hit and Spin

Date: Mondays

Information: Players using their loyalty cards who win qualifying spins on a reel machine can get a ticket to spin the prize wheel and win up to $100.

•••

Fridays Wheel Frenzy

Date: Fridays

Time: Hourly, 4-11:30 p.m.

Information: One player will spin the prize wheel. Win up to $1,000 in cash.

•••

Cash Slide

Date: Thursdays

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One player each hour will win up to $100.

•••

PLAZA

Spin2Win

Date: Daily

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.

•••

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

•••

RAMPART CASINO

50-plus party

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), and a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.

•••

Wheel of Fortune Free Pull

Date: Dec. 30

Information: Visit a kiosk for a voucher between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Play between 5 and 7 p.m.

•••

SILVER SEVENS

$50K Winning Wonderland drawings

Date: Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Six weeks of drawings that include a grand prize of $10,000.

•••

STATION CASINOS

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.

•••

MyGeneration Wednesdays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Swipe your card at a kiosk to earn up to 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker, plus discounts on dining, movies and bowling. Slot tournaments are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. First entry is free; receive up to four more entries by earning 50 base points for each.

•••

SUNSET STATION

$40,000 Holiday Match Up

Date: Through Jan. 1

Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Information: Earn entries by playing table games. Drawings are Thursdays-Sundays. Earn 2x entries Mondays-Wednesdays.

•••

RED ROCK RESORT

Shop with points

Date: Through Dec. 11

Information: Earn shopping points through play. Earn 50 points in the same day to swipe at the kiosk and win up to 100,000 Holiday Shop points.

•••

FIESTA RANCHO

Santa’s Secret Stash Giveaway

Date: Select Thursdays in December

Information: Earn 300 points to receive your first gift. Earn an additional 300 points and receive a second gift. On Dec. 1 and 15, guests have their choice of liquor; and Dec. 8 and 22 is a mystery gift. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members, with early pickup at 9 a.m. There’s a maximum of two gifts per day.

•••

FIESTA HENDERSON

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in December Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 150 points and receive a free gift. On Dec. 1, guests have a choice of Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay; on Dec. 8 guests can choose between Barefoot Merlot or Riesling; on Dec. 15 the gift is Barefoot Rosa Red or White Zinfandel; and on Dec. 22 the choice is Barefoot Pinot Noir or Shiraz. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members, with early pickup at 9 a.m. Guests who earn 300 points can receive a Barefoot Bubby Pinot Grigio on Dec.1, a Barefoot Bubbly Red Moscato on Dec. 8, a Barefoot Bubbly Extra Dry on Dec. 15, and a Barefoot Bubbly Prosecco on Dec. 22. There’s a maximum of two gifts per day.

•••

GREEN VALLEY RANCH

Shop with points

Date: Through Dec. 11

Information: Earn shopping points through play. Earn 50 points in the same day to swipe at the kiosk and win up to 100,000 Holiday Shop points.

•••

WILDFIRE GAMING

Champagne Giveaway

Date: Dec. 31

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points to receive one bottle of Sutter Home Bubbly. Earn 250 additional points, receive a second. Keep the points.

•••

Twelve Days of Spinning and Winning

Date: Through Dec. 23

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 12x entries every day through Dec. 11. Drawings are Dec. 12-Dec. 23. Three players will spin for prizes and cash.

•••

December Gift Giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 100 points to receive first gift. Earn 250 additional points, receive a second. Keep the points. On Dec. 7 the gift is a Modelo six-pack, on Dec. 14 it’s a Corona six-pack, on Dec. 21 it’s a Cinnabon cinnamon roll, and on Dec. 28 it’s a bottle of Pacific Bay Cabernet Sauvignon. There’s a maximum of two gifts per guest.

•••

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: Players 50 and older earn 6x points on slot machines and video poker, and receive discounts on bowling and dining.

•••

WILDFIRE RANCHO

Holiday Happiness

Date: Fridays in December

Information: Win 1,000 points or $100. Earn 5 points to swipe. Then, join in the Free Play Frenzy on Saturdays. Win $25 in slot play every 15 minutes from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 24. Must be actively playing.

•••

STRATOSPHERE

Holiday Cash

Date: Through Dec. 23

Information: Receive $50 for every 10,000 base points earned. Valid up to $500.

•••

Million Point giveaway

Date: Wednesdays-Saturdays, through Dec. 17

Information: Drawings are 8 p.m. Saturdays. Ten players will win 100,000 points.

•••

EL CORTEZ

Winter Wonder Wheel

Date: Thursdays through March 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

•••

Cash is King

Date: Dec. 17

Time: 3 p.m.

Information: Receive one entry ticket for every 5,000 slot base points. Top prize is $25,000.

•••

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays in December

Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo games.

•••

Jackpot bonus

Date: Ongoing

Information: Qualifying jackpots of $200 or more will receive a bonus, ranging from slot play, gift cards and more.

•••

Saturday Point Fever

Date: Saturdays

Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.

•••

Wednesday Point Madness

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.

•••

Ice cream giveaway

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Receive a free ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.

•••

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

•••

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

•••

SLS LAS VEGAS

Gift giveaway

Date: Dec. 15 and 16

Information: Guests who earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points can receive one bottle of red or white wine.

•••

Point multiplier

Date: Fridays in December

Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.

•••

Parini Classic Casserole Set

Date: Thursdays or Fridays in December

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.

•••

Weekly baccarat drawing

Date: Friday nights in December

Time: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Win up to $2,500 in play.

•••

COSMOPOLITAN

2016 Holiday Cash Back

Date: Through Dec. 11

Information: Redeem every 15,000 slot points earned for $25 cash back. Earn points through Dec. 11 and redeem those points Dec. 1-11.

•••

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29

Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.

•••

45+ Classic Rockers

Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28

Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.

•••

Point multipliers

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Earn 7x points on video poker and multigame machines and 11x points on reels.

•••

$25,000 Gridiron Maiden Football Contest

Date: Through Dec. 31

Information: Free weekly picks. See players’ club for details.

•••

GOLDEN NUGGET

New player rewards

Date: Ongoing

Information: Sign up for a players card and earn 20 points to spin. Win up to $1,000 in play.

•••

SOUTH POINT

50+ weekly slot tournament

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.

•••

BINION’S

Mother Lode swipe and win

Date: Ongoing

Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.

•••

MAX CASINO AT THE WESTIN

Happy-hour specials

Date: Daily

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Information: Select tables will offer $3 craps and 25-cent roulette.