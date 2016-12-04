Casino promotions: Dec. 4-10

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 | 2 a.m.
ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)
Blanket Holiday Gift Giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 12
Information: Earn 1,500 base points to receive a Sherpa blanket. Maximum of one per player.
•••
Gift Grab Wednesdays
Date: Dec. 7, 14 and 21
Information: Earn 250 base points to receive a gift. Two gifts (500 points earned) per member.
•••
New Year’s $17K Cash Countdown Drawing
Date: Dec. 22-Jan. 1
Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Drawings held Dec. 29-31. Final drawing is at 12:30 a.m., Jan. 1, for $5,000.
•••
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Audi drawing
Date: Through Dec. 29
Time: 10 p.m.
Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points. Grand prize is a 2016 Audi A6, or 2017 Audi Q5 or $20,000.
•••
Grand Seniors
Date: Tuesdays
Information: For players 50 and older. Receive 5x points all day. Monthly 50,000-point drawing.
•••
Multiplier Mondays
Date: Mondays
Information: Receive point multipliers and bonus entries for drawings based on tier status. Valid only for current monthly promotions.
•••
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Play and Win
Date: Mondays
Information: Receive $5 in play for every 250 points earned.
•••
Pick Your Multiplier
Date: Dec. 6, Dec. 13 and Dec. 27
Information: Receive up to 15x points on reels and video reels.
•••
Wednesday Gift Days
Date: Select Wednesdays in December
Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Dec. 7, the gift is a pack of 30 AA or AAA batteries. On Dec. 14, the gift is wine glasses. On Dec. 28, the gift is a serving tray.
•••
Play and Eat
Date: Thursdays in December
Information: Earn 250 points to receive a $5 food coupon. No limit on daily redemptions.
•••
Klondike’s Big Point Payoff
Date: Thursdays in December
Information: Earn points to participate in 250,000-point giveaway.
•••
Winner! Winner! Get Your Dinner
Date: Dec. 4, 11 and 25
Time: Hourly, 10 p.m.-9 p.m.
Information: Hot seat drawing in which a player receives dinner at Sarah’s Kitchen.
•••
$30K Santa’s Stash Drawing
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in December
Time: 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.
Information: Win up to $1,000 at each drawing.
•••
Holiday gift shop
Date: Dec. 18-24
Time: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points to be eligible to receive wrapping paper, mugs, gift boxes and more.
•••
ALIANTE
Twelve Days of Magical Elves
Date: Through Dec. 25
Information: Earn 20 points or $10 rated average bet per hour to qualify for one swipe each day. Top prize is $10,000.
•••
$50,000 Winner Wonderland Free Slot Play Drawings
Date: Saturdays in December
Time: 3:15 p.m., 5:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.
Information: Twenty-five names will be chosen at each drawing. Guests will have a chance to participate in the Winner Wonderland stage game. All stage game participants will have a chance to win a share of the $2,500 team celebration prize pool. All unclaimed free play will be added to the prize pool.
•••
$10,000 Free Slot Play Giveaway on New Year’s Eve
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 10 p.m., 10:15 p.m., 10:30 p.m., and 10:45 p.m.
Information: Twenty-five guests at each drawing will win $100 in slot play.
•••
Bonus $5,000 New Year’s Eve drawing
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 11:15 p.m.
Information: Swipe at the kiosk to print a drawing ticket between 7-11 p.m. Drum located in the drawing area outside of ETA Lounge. At 11:15 p.m., one winner will take home $2,500 cash and $2,500 slot play.
Point multiplier
Date: Wednesdays in December
Information: Receive 5x points on video poker and 10x points on reels.
•••
Christmas and New Year’s Eve multiplier
Date: Dec. 25 and 31
Information: Receive 6x points on video poker and 12x points on reels.
•••
Weekly Table Games drawing
Date: Fridays in December
Time: 7:45 p.m.
Information: Ten winners will be drawn. Top prize is $250 and a 55-inch, flat-screen TV.
•••
$2,500 Senior Slot Tournament
Date: Dec. 13
Time: Noon-4 p.m.
Information: For players 50 and older.
•••
ELDORADO
Prime Generation Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays
Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.
•••
Hit and Spin
Date: Mondays
Information: Players using their loyalty cards who win qualifying spins on a reel machine can get a ticket to spin the prize wheel and win up to $100.
•••
Fridays Wheel Frenzy
Date: Fridays
Time: Hourly, 4-11:30 p.m.
Information: One player will spin the prize wheel. Win up to $1,000 in cash.
•••
Cash Slide
Date: Thursdays
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: One player each hour will win up to $100.
•••
PLAZA
Spin2Win
Date: Daily
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.
•••
777 Slot Tournament
Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.
Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.
•••
RAMPART CASINO
50-plus party
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), and a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.
•••
Wheel of Fortune Free Pull
Date: Dec. 30
Information: Visit a kiosk for a voucher between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Play between 5 and 7 p.m.
•••
SILVER SEVENS
$50K Winning Wonderland drawings
Date: Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 17
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Six weeks of drawings that include a grand prize of $10,000.
•••
STATION CASINOS
Military Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.
•••
MyGeneration Wednesdays
Date: Ongoing
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Swipe your card at a kiosk to earn up to 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker, plus discounts on dining, movies and bowling. Slot tournaments are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. First entry is free; receive up to four more entries by earning 50 base points for each.
•••
SUNSET STATION
$40,000 Holiday Match Up
Date: Through Jan. 1
Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Information: Earn entries by playing table games. Drawings are Thursdays-Sundays. Earn 2x entries Mondays-Wednesdays.
•••
RED ROCK RESORT
Shop with points
Date: Through Dec. 11
Information: Earn shopping points through play. Earn 50 points in the same day to swipe at the kiosk and win up to 100,000 Holiday Shop points.
•••
FIESTA RANCHO
Santa’s Secret Stash Giveaway
Date: Select Thursdays in December
Information: Earn 300 points to receive your first gift. Earn an additional 300 points and receive a second gift. On Dec. 1 and 15, guests have their choice of liquor; and Dec. 8 and 22 is a mystery gift. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members, with early pickup at 9 a.m. There’s a maximum of two gifts per day.
•••
FIESTA HENDERSON
Gift giveaway
Date: Thursdays in December Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 150 points and receive a free gift. On Dec. 1, guests have a choice of Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay; on Dec. 8 guests can choose between Barefoot Merlot or Riesling; on Dec. 15 the gift is Barefoot Rosa Red or White Zinfandel; and on Dec. 22 the choice is Barefoot Pinot Noir or Shiraz. The first gift is free for Chairman, President and Platinum members, with early pickup at 9 a.m. Guests who earn 300 points can receive a Barefoot Bubby Pinot Grigio on Dec.1, a Barefoot Bubbly Red Moscato on Dec. 8, a Barefoot Bubbly Extra Dry on Dec. 15, and a Barefoot Bubbly Prosecco on Dec. 22. There’s a maximum of two gifts per day.
•••
GREEN VALLEY RANCH
Shop with points
Date: Through Dec. 11
Information: Earn shopping points through play. Earn 50 points in the same day to swipe at the kiosk and win up to 100,000 Holiday Shop points.
•••
WILDFIRE GAMING
Champagne Giveaway
Date: Dec. 31
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points to receive one bottle of Sutter Home Bubbly. Earn 250 additional points, receive a second. Keep the points.
•••
Twelve Days of Spinning and Winning
Date: Through Dec. 23
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Information: Earn 12x entries every day through Dec. 11. Drawings are Dec. 12-Dec. 23. Three players will spin for prizes and cash.
•••
December Gift Giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 100 points to receive first gift. Earn 250 additional points, receive a second. Keep the points. On Dec. 7 the gift is a Modelo six-pack, on Dec. 14 it’s a Corona six-pack, on Dec. 21 it’s a Cinnabon cinnamon roll, and on Dec. 28 it’s a bottle of Pacific Bay Cabernet Sauvignon. There’s a maximum of two gifts per guest.
•••
MyGeneration Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: Players 50 and older earn 6x points on slot machines and video poker, and receive discounts on bowling and dining.
•••
WILDFIRE RANCHO
Holiday Happiness
Date: Fridays in December
Information: Win 1,000 points or $100. Earn 5 points to swipe. Then, join in the Free Play Frenzy on Saturdays. Win $25 in slot play every 15 minutes from 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 24. Must be actively playing.
•••
STRATOSPHERE
Holiday Cash
Date: Through Dec. 23
Information: Receive $50 for every 10,000 base points earned. Valid up to $500.
•••
Million Point giveaway
Date: Wednesdays-Saturdays, through Dec. 17
Information: Drawings are 8 p.m. Saturdays. Ten players will win 100,000 points.
•••
EL CORTEZ
Winter Wonder Wheel
Date: Thursdays through March 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
•••
Cash is King
Date: Dec. 17
Time: 3 p.m.
Information: Receive one entry ticket for every 5,000 slot base points. Top prize is $25,000.
•••
Buffalo point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Mondays in December
Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo games.
•••
Jackpot bonus
Date: Ongoing
Information: Qualifying jackpots of $200 or more will receive a bonus, ranging from slot play, gift cards and more.
•••
Saturday Point Fever
Date: Saturdays
Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.
•••
Wednesday Point Madness
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.
•••
Ice cream giveaway
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Receive a free ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.
•••
SILVERTON
Reel and Win slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays
Time: Noon
Information: First place wins $1,000.
•••
Senior Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.
Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.
•••
SLS LAS VEGAS
Gift giveaway
Date: Dec. 15 and 16
Information: Guests who earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points can receive one bottle of red or white wine.
•••
Point multiplier
Date: Fridays in December
Information: Receive 10x points playing slot machines.
•••
Parini Classic Casserole Set
Date: Thursdays or Fridays in December
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Guests who earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points can receive one piece of a casserole set.
•••
Weekly baccarat drawing
Date: Friday nights in December
Time: 8 p.m., 10 p.m. and midnight
Information: Win up to $2,500 in play.
•••
COSMOPOLITAN
2016 Holiday Cash Back
Date: Through Dec. 11
Information: Redeem every 15,000 slot points earned for $25 cash back. Earn points through Dec. 11 and redeem those points Dec. 1-11.
•••
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays through Dec. 29
Information: Receive 20x points on reels and 5x points on video poker.
•••
45+ Classic Rockers
Date: Wednesdays through Dec. 28
Information: For players 45 and older. Receive 15x points on reels and 5x points on video poker along with bonus slot points.
•••
Point multipliers
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Earn 7x points on video poker and multigame machines and 11x points on reels.
•••
$25,000 Gridiron Maiden Football Contest
Date: Through Dec. 31
Information: Free weekly picks. See players’ club for details.
•••
GOLDEN NUGGET
New player rewards
Date: Ongoing
Information: Sign up for a players card and earn 20 points to spin. Win up to $1,000 in play.
•••
SOUTH POINT
50+ weekly slot tournament
Date: Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.
•••
BINION’S
Mother Lode swipe and win
Date: Ongoing
Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.
•••
MAX CASINO AT THE WESTIN
Happy-hour specials
Date: Daily
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Information: Select tables will offer $3 craps and 25-cent roulette.