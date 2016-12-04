Las Vegas real estate developer Fred Nassiri offering another possible NFL stadium site option

With the Clark County Stadium Authority Board seemingly settled on two possible locations for its proposed 65,000-seat stadium, another site has emerged.

Las Vegas wholesale clothing magnate and real estate developer Fred Nassiri hopes the board will consider his plot of land located at Blue Diamond Road and Las Vegas Boulevard South.

The newly selected Stadium Authority Board will hold its first meeting Monday and will be headed by Steve Hill, director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. At the meeting, Nassiri hopes to make a case for his land being the perfect future home of the Raiders, UNLV football and other major events.

The location, further south down Las Vegas Boulevard than other options, is not only clear of all Federal Aviation Administration concerns but also has direct access to Interstate 15, the 215 Beltway and Blue Diamond Road.

“I thought the site was outstanding from the beginning,” former Nevada Lt. Gov. Lorraine Hunt-Bono said. “More importantly, all the infrastructure is there. It has plenty of ingress and egress traffic routes, and I just think it’s ideal.”

Hunt-Bono served as lieutenant governor from 2001 to 2007 and said she has been on site selection committees for 20 years. Hunt-Bono also owns the Bootlegger Italian Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South, across the street from the proposed location.

While it is believed the stadium board is all but settled on the two sites near Mandalay Bay, Nassiri and others hope the Blue Diamond location is considered.

“The only reason I could see they wouldn’t consider the site was if the owners were asking some exorbitant amount of money, but from what I’ve heard it’s a reasonable price,” Hunt-Bono said. “Last year when I looked at the prices I thought it was maybe 10 percent over what the market might be, and that’s pretty reasonable.”

Hunt-Bono didn’t say what Nassiri's asking price might be.

Members of the Stadium Authority Board are being offered tours of the property.

A bill for the public financing plan of the proposed $1.9 billion NFL stadium was signed into law by Gov. Brian Sandoval on Oct. 17.

The bill increases Clark County’s room tax to pay for a $750 million public contribution to the cost of the stadium, as well as $420 million toward an expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The rest of the stadium would be funded with $650 million the family of Las Vegas Sands Corporation Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson and $500 million from the Raiders.

The Raiders’ potential relocation to Las Vegas requires a vote by NFL owners; nine owners would have to oppose the move to veto it. A vote for that has yet to be scheduled.

The Stadium Selection Board’s meeting Monday will be held at 9:30 a.m. on campus at UNLV. Board meetings are open to the public.