Recipe: Lamb popsicles with curry

These lamb chops aren’t frozen, but they’re eaten like popsicles because of the way they’re cut. Chef Vikram Vij will serve the dish at Ultimo’s Grand Banquet event Dec. 10 at the Venetian. That event is sold out, but you don’t have to miss out on the flavors. Vij also says those who don’t want to take the time and trouble to French-cut the rack can use any cut of lamb.

Ingredients for lamb

• 1/4 cup sweet white wine

• 3/4 cup grainy yellow mustard

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 tsp ground black pepper

• 4 lbs French-cut racks of lamb, in chops

Directions for lamb

1. For marinade, combine wine, mustard, salt and pepper in a large bowl.

2. Add lamb and coat well with the marinade mixture.

3. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours.

4. Preheat a stove-top cast iron grill or barbecue to high heat. Place lamb on the grill and cook for 2 to 3 minutes per side.

Ingredients for curry sauce

• 4 cups whipping cream

• 1 tbsp salt

• 1 tsp paprika

• 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

• 1 tbsp dried fenugreek leaves*

• 1/4 cup lemon juice

• 3-4 tbsp canola oil

• 3 tbsp finely chopped garlic

• 1 tsp turmeric

Directions for curry sauce

1. In a large bowl, combine cream, salt, paprika, cayenne, fenugreek leaves and lemon juice.

2. Heat the oil in a pot on medium heat and sauté garlic until golden.

3. Stir in turmeric and cook for 1 minute.

4. Stir in the cream mixture and cook on low to medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until it is gently boiling.

* Can substitute curry powder