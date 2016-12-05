Las Vegas-area ballot recount looks at bulk of statewide sample

A ballot recount began Monday at a county election warehouse near Las Vegas where officials handling the bulk of a statewide effort say it'll take all week to review thousands of votes cast in the Nov. 8 election.

Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told reporters that 25 employees are examining ballots cast in 84 precincts in and around Las Vegas.

Gloria says he's not sure yet how many ballots that'll be, but the tally will be done by Friday.

Nine other precincts in four Nevada counties are being reviewed at the request of independent presidential candidate Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente.

He picked the 93 precincts statewide that he wanted reviewed.

De La Fuente last week requested and paid about $14,000 for the Nevada recount.