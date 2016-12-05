Officials say NLV fire claimed lives of 2 adults and a child

A fire in a North Las Vegas house Thursday killed two adults and a child, city fire officials confirmed today.

A man died over the weekend and a woman and a girl died today, officials said.

Crews were called about 7 p.m. to the one-story house at 2732 N. Saint George St., near Civic Drive south of Cheyenne Avenue, officials.

Information on the victims' identities was not immediately available.

According to reports from NBC KSNV News 3, the adult victims were grandparents to the young girl.

Further details were not available Monday night.