Plane returns to Las Vegas after navigational equipment fails

David Becker / AP

An airliner that left Las Vegas for Knoxville, Tenn., was forced to turn around this morning after navigational equipment failed, McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

Allegiant Air Flight 434 declared an in-air emergency about 9:50 a.m. and landed back at McCarran at 10:47 a.m., Crews said. There were 146 people on the MD-80, twin-engine jet, she said.

The plane circled in the air to burn off fuel before landing, Crews said.

No additional information was available about the equipment failure.