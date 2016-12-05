Las Vegas Sun

December 5, 2016

Currently: 53° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Plane returns to Las Vegas after navigational equipment fails

Image

David Becker / AP

In this Thursday, May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

By (contact)

An airliner that left Las Vegas for Knoxville, Tenn., was forced to turn around this morning after navigational equipment failed, McCarran International Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

Allegiant Air Flight 434 declared an in-air emergency about 9:50 a.m. and landed back at McCarran at 10:47 a.m., Crews said. There were 146 people on the MD-80, twin-engine jet, she said.

The plane circled in the air to burn off fuel before landing, Crews said.

No additional information was available about the equipment failure.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy