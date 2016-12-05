Tax Commission waives $29,000 penalty against Tesla

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Tax Commission today waived a $29,000 penalty against Tesla, the company receiving millions of dollars in tax breaks from the state.

Tesla, which is building a massive batter factory east of Reno, failed to pay its sales and use tax on time, and the Department of Taxation imposed the penalty.

The commission, without discussion, unanimously voted to approve the waiver for Tesla and 14 other companies that missed the filing deadline.

The sales and use taxes were collected for the period between June 2015 and January.

To attract Tesla to build the plant in Storey County, the state Legislature agreed to tax breaks and credits for the company, which plans to employ 6,000 people when the factory is fully operational.