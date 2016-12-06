Commissioners make appointment for Kihuen’s vacant state Senate seat

Yvanna Cancela, the Culinary Union’s former political director, has been appointed to fill the state Senate seat vacated by Democrat Ruben Kihuen, who was elected to Congress.

The Clark County Commission voted unanimously today to appoint Cancela, who is executive director of the Citizenship Project, a local nonprofit that assists legal residents with the naturalization process. She was one of three applicants vying to fill the District 10 seat.

The other applicants were Melissa Clary, a project manager for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and Justin Campese, director of marketing and technological services at a law firm.

Applicants had to be registered Democrats, like Kihuen, and live within the boundaries of District 10, which covers an area from the Las Vegas Strip to where Boulder Highway crosses U.S. 95.

Cancela will serve out the remainder of Kihuen’s term. Voters will select a new representative in the November 2018 election.