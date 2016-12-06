LeBron, Cavs teammates not staying at Trump New York hotel

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have made other arrangements for players who do not want to stay at a New York hotel branded by President-elect Donald Trump.

LeBron James and several teammates have decided not to stay at Trump Soho in lower Manhattan this week. The Cavs have booked rooms at the luxury hotel for two days as the team will play the Knicks on Wednesday.

Cavs general manager David Griffin told The Associated Press that the team has made plans for a "group that wants to be elsewhere to be together elsewhere." Griffin did not say where the players will be staying.

James publicly endorsed and campaigned for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, who lost the election to Trump. Several of his teammates, including Richard Jefferson, Iman Shumpert and others have expressed their disappointment over Trump's win.

The defending NBA champions will arrive in New York on Tuesday after playing in Toronto on Monday night.

The Cavs were honored by President Barack Obama last month at the White House for their title, the first for any Cleveland team since 1964.