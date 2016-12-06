Man found dead in vacant desert lot in south valley

The body of a man who was slain was found in a vacant south valley desert lot this morning, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 7:45 a.m. to the 11200 block of Gilespie Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Starr Avenue, police said. There they found the body of a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, police said. He was wearing dark clothes.

Investigators believe he was killed at a different location and dropped off at the lot, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear how he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.