Man found dead in vacant desert lot in south valley

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 | 7:20 p.m.
The body of a man who was slain was found in a vacant south valley desert lot this morning, according to Metro Police.
Officers were dispatched about 7:45 a.m. to the 11200 block of Gilespie Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Starr Avenue, police said. There they found the body of a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s, police said. He was wearing dark clothes.
Investigators believe he was killed at a different location and dropped off at the lot, police said.
It wasn't immediately clear how he died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.