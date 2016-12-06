Video: MGM gives sneak peek inside the new Park Theater

MGM Resorts International unveiled its newest entertainment venue today, the 5,200-seat Park Theater, which is attached to the Monte Carlo and sits across from T-Mobile Arena.

Construction began on the $90 million theater in November 2015. Today, it is nearly complete, and MGM employees are stocking the bars and preparing for the grand opening on Dec. 17, when Stevie Nicks will christen the stage.

During a tour of the facility, the theater’s executive director and general manager, Daniel Bernbach, talked about upcoming shows. In addition to Nicks, Bruno Mars has two shows scheduled this month and four more set for next year. Cher has 18 shows scheduled for 2017, as does Ricky Martin.

In addition to concerts, Bernbach said, the theater will host fights, e-sports tournaments, basketball games and other events.

“We’re past 50 percent booked for next year,” he said. “We have somewhere between 100 and 120 events booked for 2017.”

Bernbach said MGM executives considered whether the new theater might cannibalize business at the company’s other venues. But after examining the entertainment environment in Las Vegas, they decided it was not something to worry about.

“We looked at the other venues in the city, and one of the lessons we learned was we wanted to be bigger than the other venues,” he said. “The thing is, we saw that the demand was there.”

Bernbach and other theater officials boasted about the flexibility of the space. There are video walls behind, above and to the sides of the stage that can be configured in almost any manner, Bernbach said.

In addition, more than 1,000 seats closest to the stage can be quickly removed, creating a large open space. Using curtains and temporary dividers, the theater can be sectioned off to create smaller spaces for more intimate shows, Bernbach said.