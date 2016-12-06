Police respond to shooting report, find marijuana plants

A call reporting a shooting Monday night led to the discovery of a marijuana-growing operation at a northwest valley house, according to Metro Police.

There was no indication shots were ever fired, and no one was injured, Officer Danny Cordero said.

Officers were called about 9:45 p.m. to the 8500 block of Copper Knoll Avenue, near Durango Drive and Gowan Road, Cordero said.

Five people were detained in the course of the investigation, and officers discovered an undisclosed number of marijuana plants in the house, Cordero said. He did not know if anyone was arrested.