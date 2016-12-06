Police: Employee booked on murder count after shooting at smoke shop

A smoke shop employee who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy Friday during a theft was not in danger at the time and has been booked on a count of murder, according to Metro Police.

Raad Sunna, 24, was booked Monday night, not long after officials reviewed surveillance video from the store, Lt. Dan McGrath said during a news briefing this morning. Police initially described the incident as an attempted robbery.

But after reviewing the surveillance tapes, police determined Sunna’s safety was not in jeopardy and he was not being threatened before he fired eight or nine rounds, McGrath said.

Officers were called to the shooting about 5:15 p.m. at Desert Breeze Plaza in the 8600 block of West Flamingo Road, near Durango Road.

Fabriccio Patti and two other teens, ages 14 and 15, entered the business with their faces covered with masks, McGrath said. They were not armed and did not approach Sunna, but instead stopped to steal items, he said.

That’s when the clerk pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds, striking Patti, who died at University Medical Center, police said.

The two other teens fled the smoke shop and were taken into custody nearby, police said. They were initially booked on robbery-related counts, which are expected to be reduced to theft counts, McGrath said.

Sunna, who also was detained, asked to speak with an attorney before talking further with detectives, police said.