December 7, 2016

Alaska Airlines settles lawsuit against Virgin America deal

Ted S. Warren / AP

A new Alaska Airlines 737-900ER airplane is shown parked at Boeing Field Friday, Oct. 9, 2015 in Seattle.

SAN FRANCISCO — Alaska Airlines has removed its last major hurdle to buying Virgin America.

Alaska said Wednesday it agreed to settle a private antitrust lawsuit that threatened to hold up its $2.6 billion purchase of Virgin America.

Seattle-based Alaska did not disclose terms of the settlement, which came days before a trial on the lawsuit was scheduled to begin in federal district court in San Francisco.

The settlement also came a day after the U.S. Justice Department approved the purchase, but only after Alaska agreed to scale back a partnership it has with American Airlines on some routes.

The deal will make Alaska the nation's fifth-biggest airline, leapfrogging over JetBlue Airways Corp., which also tried to buy Virgin America.

Alaska said it hopes to complete the acquisition soon but gave no date.

