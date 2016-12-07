Alaska Airlines settles lawsuit against Virgin America deal

Ted S. Warren / AP
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016 | 6:46 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO — Alaska Airlines has removed its last major hurdle to buying Virgin America.
Alaska said Wednesday it agreed to settle a private antitrust lawsuit that threatened to hold up its $2.6 billion purchase of Virgin America.
Seattle-based Alaska did not disclose terms of the settlement, which came days before a trial on the lawsuit was scheduled to begin in federal district court in San Francisco.
The settlement also came a day after the U.S. Justice Department approved the purchase, but only after Alaska agreed to scale back a partnership it has with American Airlines on some routes.
The deal will make Alaska the nation's fifth-biggest airline, leapfrogging over JetBlue Airways Corp., which also tried to buy Virgin America.
Alaska said it hopes to complete the acquisition soon but gave no date.