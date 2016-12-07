Downtown’s California completes redesign for ‘modern island vibe’

Courtesy Photo

An ambitious renovation of the California Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas has been completed, giving new flair to its Hawaiian motif, Boyd Gaming Corp. announced Tuesday.

“The extensive redesign has given the Ninth Island a modern and appealing new appearance," said Steve Thompson, executive vice president of operations for Boyd Gaming.

New elements include a palette of gray and white, with bright splashes of magenta and an emphasis on an open, airy structural design.

The casino floor boasts new carpet, molding and chandeliers to create a "modern island vibe," company officials said. The valet area’s accents include wood paneling across the ceiling, shiny finishes and a lush plant wall on the west end, with a back-lit silver sign that reads “Mahalo.” The hotel registration area now has white granite, gilded recessed ceilings and gold and crystal light fixtures.

Three new food and beverage concepts debuted at the California this year: Holo Holo – The Happy Bar; the Cal Sports Lounge; and Redwood Steakhouse. Aloha Specialties, which features Hawaiian cuisine such as saimin and oxtail stew, was also renovated.

In the hotel’s west tower, 435 guest rooms and 56 suites are being updated with new furniture, carpet and fixtures.

Sam Boyd, who lived in Hawaii in the 1930s, opened the Gold Rush-themed California in 1975, but soon aggressively marketed to Hawaiian residents with cheap tour packages and introduced Hawaiian-themed events, food and decor to the property.

A news release from Boyd Gaming Corp. did not include the exact cost of the multimillion-dollar project.

Boyd Gaming Corp., which completed its $380 million acquisition of the Aliante in North Las Vegas in September, also operates the Fremont and Main Street Station downtown as well as the Orleans, Sam’s Town, the Gold Coast and the Suncoast in other parts of the valley. In Henderson, Boyd owns the Eldorado and Jokers Wild casinos. Boyd has other casinos in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Jersey.