Las Vegas clerk who fatally shot teen is released on bail

A suspect accused in the slaying of a 13-year-old would-be shoplifter at a west valley smoke shop last week and who was arrested on Monday was released Wednesday after posting bail, court records show.

Raad Sunna's bail had been set at $150,000, records show. He was ordered to stay home and only allowed to go out for work.

The 24-year-old is scheduled to make a court appearance on Thursday morning, records show.

Sunna is facing a murder charge in the death of Fabriccio Patti, according to Metro Police. The boy and two other teens, ages 14 and 15, rushed into a smoke shop Friday evening in the 8600 block of Flamingo Road, near Durango Road, with their faces covered with the intention to steal items.

Sunna, who was by a cash register, fired eight to nine rounds, striking Patti multiple times, as he and the other two teens had stopped to grab merchandise they intended to steal, police said.

The other two boys were able to flee and were taken into custody nearby, police said. They are expected to face theft-related charges.

Sunna had told detectives he fired his gun as the teens approached him, something disproven when authorities reviewed surveillance videos on Monday, police said. The teens were nowhere near him nor were they armed, police said.