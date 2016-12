Overturned truck closes southbound I-15 at Lake Mead

The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at Lake Mead Boulevard were shut down today while authorities investigate a crash involving an overturned semitractor-trailer.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced the traffic restrictions about 12:30 p.m. Freeway cameras show the vehicle on its side and crews cleaning the road. Information on injures was not immediately available.