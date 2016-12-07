Police: Man in custody after reports of gunshots at apartment complex

SWAT officers and crisis negotiators responded to a southwest valley apartment complex this morning after reports of gunshots and a man with a rifle, according to Metro Police.

Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots about 6:30 a.m. at the apartment complex in the 2800 block of Pebble Road, near Las Vegas Boulevard, police said. A man was seen on a balcony holding what appeared to be a rifle, police said.

Metro reported just before 11 a.m. that the man had been taken into custody and that nobody was injured.

Additional details were not immediately available.