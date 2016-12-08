Police ID man found dead vacant south-valley lot

METRO POLICE

Metro Police are seeking leads in the slaying of a man whose body was discovered Tuesday morning in a south valley desert lot.

Carlos Lopez-Perez's body was found in the 11200 block of Gillespie Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard South and Starr Avenue, about 7:45 a.m., police said. An initial investigation determined the 25-year-old was killed in a separate location and dropped off at the lot.

It wasn't immediately clear how he died.

On Wednesday, investigators released photos of Lopez-Perez's tattoos in an effort to identify him. Now police are asking to speak with anyone who may have been in contact with him prior to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.