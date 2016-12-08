Las Vegas Sun

December 8, 2016

Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger celebrates birth of 8th child

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones performs Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

NEW YORK — Mick Jagger's representatives say the rock legend has welcomed the birth of his eighth child.

Jagger, the 73-year-old frontman of the Rolling Stones, was on hand Thursday at a New York hospital when girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, gave birth to the couple's son. According to a statement, both parents are "delighted" and "mother and baby are doing well."

Jagger already has seven children — Georgia, James, Jade, Elizabeth, Lucas, Karis and Gabriel — who range in age from their 40s to teenagers. He is also a grandfather of two children.

Hamrick is a ballerina who has performed with the American Ballet Theatre in New York.

In May, fellow Rolling Stone Ron Wood became a father again at 68 after his wife, Sally Humphreys, gave birth to twin girls.

