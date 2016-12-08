Rolling Stone’s Mick Jagger celebrates birth of 8th child

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau
Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 | 8:50 a.m.
NEW YORK — Mick Jagger's representatives say the rock legend has welcomed the birth of his eighth child.
Jagger, the 73-year-old frontman of the Rolling Stones, was on hand Thursday at a New York hospital when girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, gave birth to the couple's son. According to a statement, both parents are "delighted" and "mother and baby are doing well."
Jagger already has seven children — Georgia, James, Jade, Elizabeth, Lucas, Karis and Gabriel — who range in age from their 40s to teenagers. He is also a grandfather of two children.
Hamrick is a ballerina who has performed with the American Ballet Theatre in New York.
In May, fellow Rolling Stone Ron Wood became a father again at 68 after his wife, Sally Humphreys, gave birth to twin girls.