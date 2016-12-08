High off the hog: NLV housing development planned for former pig farm

Related Coverage Owners of NLV pig farm moving operation, selling property

Call it porcine intervention in North Las Vegas.

A 150-acre housing development called Sedona Ranch will be built on the site of R.C. Farms, the departing North Las Vegas pig farm owned by Robert and Janet Combs since 1963. R.C. Farms plans to relocate to a site near the Apex landfill northeast of the city center.

The announcement by former North Las Vegas Mayor Mike Montandon came as a welcome surprise to real estate agents assembled Wednesday morning for a presentation at City Hall. Montandon, a broker with Providence Commercial, handled the listing and sale of R.C. Farms, which went on the market in March at an asking price of more than $30 million.

“You guys need to be the ambassadors and the holders of this knowledge,” Montandon said.

Guy Inzalaco, principal and executive vice president of Olympia Companies, purchased the property through a separate venture, Sedona Ranch Investment Partners LLC, for $23 million in November.

Montandon said the last pigs will leave the farm by Jan. 1 and work then will begin on scraping the land, which should ameliorate the noxious odor long associated with the property at North Fifth Street and Ann Road. Real estate agents and city officials expect a boost in home prices in the surrounding neighborhoods as a result of the farm’s departure.

“The closer you get to the pig farm, the lower the prices,” said Susan Rasmussen, a residential broker with Realty One.

Three homebuilders are under consideration for primary work on the project, Montandon said. The mix of builders for the site should be in place by the third quarter of 2017, with a goal of the first homes appearing by the end of the year, he said. Three phases of development are planned. Montandon also said a major grocery store will anchor a retail center on North Fifth Street.