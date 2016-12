Neighbors say homeless frequent vacant house that caught fire

A vacant house that neighbors say is regularly used by homeless people caught fire this afternoon, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Multiple callers reported flames and smoke coming from the one-story house about 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Tumbleweed Avenue, near Rancho Drive and Washington Avenue, officials said.

Firefighters had most of the fire out in about 25 minutes, officials said. Nobody was injured.