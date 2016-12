Worker at Downtown Grand sufferies minor burns to hands

A maintenance worker suffered minor burns at the Downtown Grand this afternoon, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The worker, whose hands suffered minor burns, was using a propane torch on a dishwasher behind a bar when the tool caught fire, officials said. That person was taken to University Medical Center for evaluation.

The blaze required the use of a fire extinguisher and the property, 206 N. Third St., was not damaged, officials said.