6 months later, 49 killed at Pulse are remembered in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Relatives, friends and survivors of the Orlando nightclub massacre stood outside Pulse where candles were lit behind stars with the names of each of the 49 patrons who were killed.

They hugged each other outside the shuttered gay club in the early morning hours Monday to mark the six-month anniversary of the massacre.

Many wore black and others wore rainbow-colored "Orlando United" T-shirts and ball caps.

At 2:02 a.m., the exact time gunman Omar Mateen started shooting inside the club, they read the names of each of the deceased patrons.

Dozens of other patrons were seriously injured in the June 12 massacre, which was the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

Two other services were planned in Orlando for the Pulse victims later in the day.