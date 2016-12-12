David Letterman volunteers for Habitat for Humanity

A. J. Mast / The New York Times

NEW ORLEANS — Retired "Late Show" host David Letterman went to New Orleans to help build a house for someone needing a boost.

Volunteer Kate O'Leary sent WWL-TV a selfie of herself and the heavily bearded Letterman in front of a house being built by the New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity.

O'Leary said, "He likes to help out with projects like that, and keep it on the down low."

The nonprofit group's chief advancement officer, Marguerite Oestreicher (AY-striker), confirmed that Letterman worked on construction Friday and Saturday, and that O'Leary is a volunteer.

She says Letterman is "just like any individual who volunteers from their heart and gives their time to help families in need."

Letterman retired in May after nearly 25 years as host of the CBS talk show.