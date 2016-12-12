Las Vegas strip club to feature Melania Trump look-alike

Patrick Semansky / AP

Las Vegas strip clubs are no strangers to gimmicky promotions, and next month Little Darlings will feature a look-alike of future first lady Melania Trump. She will be dancing Jan. 6 and 7, according to a news release from the club.

“Even though we’re known worldwide as the unparalleled leader in live adult entertainment, this might be our biggest feature performance of the year,” said Ron Nady, the club’s manager. “...Here at Little Darlings, we admire and respect women instead of insulting them. In that vein, we worked tirelessly to find the sexiest Melania Trump look-alike we could, and I think we found one who’s spot on.”

Nady said the club has extended a VIP invitation to President-elect Donald Trump to attend.