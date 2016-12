Police: Man in custody after woman stabbed with sword

A woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after she was stabbed with a sword this afternoon, according to Metro Police.

Police responded about 1 p.m. to the incident in the 4000 block of Ogden Avenue, near Sandhill Road.

A man was arrested in connection with the stabbing, which apparently was domestic-related, police said.

The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.