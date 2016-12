Woman, 77, hit, killed by pickup truck in crosswalk

A woman died Sunday after she was hit by a pickup truck in the Summerlin area, according to Metro Police.

Anne Caputa, 77, was walking across South Pavillion Center Drive, near Alta Drive, in a crosswalk about 4:45 p.m. when she was hit by the truck, police said.

She was taken to University Medical Center, where she died, police said.

The 47-year-old man driving the truck remained at the scene and didn’t display any signs of impairment, police said.