Nevada has sixth-fastest growing private sector in country

Nevada has the sixth fastest-growing private sector in the country in another sign that the state has rebounded from the recession.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Tuesday that the state's job growth rate was 3.2 percent at the middle of 2016.

That puts Nevada's rate behind only Utah, Idaho, Florida, Oregon and Georgia.

State economist Bill Anderson said the news is significant considering Nevada had the lowest growth rate in the country in 2009, when it was -10.1 percent.

Nevada's growth rate has been as high as second-fastest in the nation in 2014 and third-fastest in 2015.