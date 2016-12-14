Firefighters battle blaze at vacant NV Energy building

Firefighters were battling an overnight blaze at a vacant NV Energy building used for shelter by homeless people, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported, officials said.

The fire was reported about 2:55 a.m. in the 3300 block of East Desert Inn Road, near Pecos Road, officials said. Heavy flames were coming from the building, and crews set up a defensive attack, battling the blaze from outside, official said.

Firefighters from the county and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

The building has been vacant for several years, officials said.