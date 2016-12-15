Crown Resorts abandoning Alon project

Crown Resorts announced today it is not proceeding with Alon, the 1,100-room resort under development on 34.6 acres across the Strip from Wynn Encore, and may completely sell its investment in the project.

“Following an extensive review of funding alternatives for the Alon project over the last two years, Crown Resorts has determined that it will not proceed with the project at this time,” the company said in a statement in a press release today. “As a result, Crown Resorts and its partners will begin exploring alternatives to optimise the value of their investment in Alon, including an outright sale”

Suspending the deal is part of an overall strategy the company is taking to reduce debt and refocus its priorities.

As part of that restructuring, the company is selling other assets, canceling a demerger of its international investments and proceeding with the creation of a Real Estate Investment Trust for its some of its Australian properties.

In the release, Crown Resorts' Chairman Robert Rankin said the purpose behind the decisions was to refocus the company’s efforts on stronger assets, specifically those in Australia.

“Today’s announcements will maximise value for the benefit of all Crown Resorts shareholders, allowing us to redeploy capital to fund high quality growth projects,” Rankin said. “Crown Resorts has a strong portfolio of future projects, anchored by Crown Sydney, and including our online and wagering platforms.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more coverage.