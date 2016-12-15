Detroit museum exhibit looks at food sculptures, monuments

DETROIT — An exhibit at the Detroit Institute of Arts offers a detailed look at elaborate sculptures and monuments made of food for street festivals and royal banquets in Europe.

The exhibit titled "The Edible Monument: The Art of Food for Festivals" opens Friday at the museum and runs through April 16. It's organized by the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles and includes 140 prints, serving manuals and rare cookbooks from the Getty and private collections.

The exhibit focuses on 16th- to 19th-century Europe and also includes food etiquette manuals. DIA Director Salvador Salort-Pons says in a statement: "It's amazing to see the ingenuity of chefs and food designers who created these elaborate edible monuments."

The exhibit is free with museum admission.