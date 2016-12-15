Las Vegas gearing up for New Year’s Eve blowout

Tom Donoghue / DonoghuePhotography.com

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman waved her hand in celebration moments before fireworks crackled and popped in the background during a news conference today announcing the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Strip.

Goodman has been through 17, going on 18, such celebration as mayor and as first lady of Las Vegas, married to former Mayor Oscar Goodman. But she swears it doesn’t get old.

“The energy is explosive; there’s no other place like Las Vegas for New Year’s,” she said. “We know how to throw a party better than Times Square and Sydney (Australia).”

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly said Las Vegas is “into breaking tourism records and setting the standard for what New Years should be.” Weekly, who recalled watching last year’s fireworks from atop the Rio, added, “It is absolutely amazing here.”

About 150 fireworks per second will explode over the Strip to welcome 2017, said Scott Cooper, representing Fireworks by Grucci, a New York-based company, which for the 10th consecutive year will coordinate the “America’s Party” fireworks show in Las Vegas.

More than 11,000 electrical circuits will fire roughly 80,000 loaded pyrotechnic devices on the rooftops of seven casino-resorts: Aria, Caesars Palace, MGM Grand, Planet Hollywood, the Stratosphere, Treasure Island and the Venetian.

The fireworks show will last about eight minutes, Cooper said.

Accompanying the display will be the Salsoul Orchestra’s version of “Auld Lang Syne,” followed by Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long.” The show, billed as Vegas Rocks, will continue with cuts from “Hoedown” by Emerson, Lake and Palmer, “Shining Star” by Earth, Wind and Fire, “That’s My Kinda Night” by Luke Bryan and “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince.

Party-goers can also download the mobile Fireworks by Grucci App, which provides the synchronized soundtrack in real time.

“We wanted to bring a show fit for the Entertainment Capital of the World while honoring some of the big names and former Vegas performers that passed away in 2016,” Cooper said.

Those looking to spend New Year’s Eve off the Strip need look no further than downtown Las Vegas, where the Fremont Street Experience will host the America’s Party Downtown celebration.

The downtown party will include live performances by local bands and the premier of a Green Day-themed light show on the Viva Vision canopy.

Most Las Vegas nightclubs have New Year’s Eve parties planned, too.

Country music star Luke Bryan and pop band Maroon 5 are among the performers scheduled to appear at venues on the Strip and across the valley.

With between 300,000 and 340,000 visitors expected in Las Vegas for one of the world’s largest New Year’s Eve parties, police are advising people to take caution and plan ahead.

People driving to the Strip or downtown should arrive early, park outside the road closures and walk to make it easier to get out when the celebration is over, Metro Police Officer Danny Cordero said. He advised against driving at all, if possible.

“There are a lot of means to getting down there, like Uber, taxis and RTC buses,” Cordero said. “Carpool or leave the cars at home. It’s safer for everyone.”