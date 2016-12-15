Man, 20, exiting RTC bus is shot, killed in east valley

A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting inside an RTC bus in the east valley this evening, according to Metro Police.

The man, who was shot in the stomach, was taken to University Medical Center where he later died, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said.

The shooting occurred while the victim was exiting the bus, Rogers said. Three suspects, only identified as being black males, fled on foot and have not been arrested, he said.

Officers were dispatched to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus about 5:45 p.m. in the area of Pecos Road and Washington Avenue, Rogers said.

Further details were not available.